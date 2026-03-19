BARCELONA, Spain — A 20-year-old University of Alabama junior from Elmhurst, Illinois, has been missing in Barcelona since the early morning hours of March 17, 2026, after a night out visiting friends studying abroad, his family said Wednesday, pleading for public help as Spanish police investigate and suspect foul play.

James Paul Gracey, known as "Jimmy," was last seen around 3 a.m. local time outside Shoko, a popular nightclub and restaurant in the Villa Olímpica area near Port Olímpic on Barceloneta Beach, a tourist-heavy waterfront zone. He was visiting Theta Chi fraternity brothers from the University of Alabama who are on study-abroad programs in the city during spring break.

Gracey never returned to the Airbnb where he was staying with friends. One companion left the venue earlier, but Gracey stayed behind and failed to rejoin the group, relatives said. His family reported him missing later that day after growing concerned.

Catalan police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, recovered Gracey's cellphone, which was found during the arrest of an unrelated individual, according to family statements and local reports. Authorities have reviewed security footage from the club showing Gracey leaving with someone else, a detail that has heightened suspicions of foul play, a Barcelona journalist told U.S. outlets.

The area around Port Olímpic is known for nightlife but has seen reports of petty crime and occasional incidents targeting tourists, though no direct link has been confirmed in this case. Police have launched searches, including at sea, amid concerns over Gracey's safety.

Gracey, a Chicago-area native and graduate of Saint Ignatius College Prep, is described by family and friends as responsible, faith-oriented and outgoing. As chaplain of his Theta Chi chapter's executive board, he mentored younger members on spiritual matters and served as philanthropy chairman, organizing community service efforts.

Fraternity brother Cavin McLay, also in Barcelona on the trip, told WVTM 13 that Gracey is "one of his best friends" since freshman year. "He's a great person, a great guy, a man of outstanding character," McLay said. "He's one of those people that's there for anyone when they need it." McLay expressed fear for his friend's safety while remaining hopeful, noting the group's close collaboration with authorities.

Gracey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. His family released photos from the night, showing him smiling in casual attire, to aid identification.

The Gracey family issued a statement expressing deep concern: "Our family is deeply concerned about James 'Jimmy' Gracey, who has been missing in Barcelona since the early morning hours of March 17. Jimmy is a 20-year-old University of Alabama student visiting friends abroad during spring break. He was last seen around 3:00 a.m. CET at the Shoko nightclub in the Port Olímpic area."

They added that the disappearance is "completely out of character" for Jimmy, who was scheduled to fly home March 21. Uncle David Gracey, a CNN producer, told media the family is working closely with Spanish authorities, the U.S. Embassy in Barcelona, the State Department and Sen. Katie Britt's office.

The University of Alabama confirmed Gracey was on a personal trip, not university-sponsored, and said staff are in contact with the family to provide support. "UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible," a university statement read.

Authorities have not released details on suspects or motives, and no criminal involvement has been publicly confirmed beyond the foul-play suspicion based on CCTV. The investigation remains active, with calls for anyone with information—particularly from the Shoko area that night—to contact Mossos d'Esquadra or the U.S. Embassy.

The case echoes other recent disappearances of young Americans abroad during travel, drawing attention to safety for students on spring break. Gracey's family and friends continue spreading flyers digitally and urging shares on social media to generate leads.

As the search enters its third day, loved ones hold out hope for a safe return. "We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts," the family said, emphasizing prayers and vigilance from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local Barcelona police or the U.S. Embassy in Spain.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au