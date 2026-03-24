Rachel Zegler has been quietly taking over the red carpet, and her latest look at the London's Standard Theatre Awards Winners Dinner proves she's not slowing down.

The Snow White and Evita star opted for a black gown from Alessandra Rich's Spring/Summer 2026 collection that leaned into her signature daring without tipping into costume territory. The floor-length piece featured stretch lace with sheer ruffled accents along its plunging neckline.

Styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley, Zegler completed the ensemble with black pumps, a off-centre part hairstyle, and vampy makeup with smoky eyes and a deep burgundy lips. It was a look that balanced gothic vibes and red-carpet sophistication. It came on a night when she was honoured with the Best Musical Performance Award for her acclaimed run in Evita on the West End.

What Is Naked Dressing, Anyway?

If you've been following fashion's latest red carpet moments, you've probably heard the term 'naked dressing' thrown around. It's all about clothes that use sheer fabric, strategic cut-outs, or paneling to create the illusion of nudity, but without ever fully revealing the body. It's less about shock value and more about confidence, self-expression and redefining what is elegant in 2026.

What's interesting is how this trend has shifted over just a few years. Naked dressing used to be seen as too daring for popular award shows, but now it's a big part in some of fashion's most talked‑about appearances.

Celebrities are embracing transparency, layering, and daring silhouettes that celebrate individuality over strict tradition. And Zegler is one of the faces driving that shift.

Rachel Zegler's Boldest Red Carpet Looks

Zegler's wardrobe hasn't always played it safe—and that's part of the appeal. She's repeatedly leaned into sheer and semi-transparent pieces at major events:

1. NYMag's Culturati Cocktail (2025)

Zegler stepped out in a sheer purple LaQuan Smith dress with a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder cut that sparked conversation online. The look paired transparency with playful detailing, and while fans disagreed on whether it worked, it definitely put her in the trend centre.

Rachel Zegler at NYMag Culturati Cocktail in New York. 📷 pic.twitter.com/6f2gFaSiWO — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) December 4, 2025

2. People's Choice Awards (2024)

At the 2024 award show, she opted for a Dior Haute Couture dress that nodded to the trend. It showed sheer elements with statement beading and tassels, offering an evening-appropriate take on the trend.

3. Los Angeles Premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Zegler chose a bold gown with see-through details that played up her silhouette while embracing modern red-carpet daring.

4. 94th Annual Academy Awards (2022)

In her first Oscars appearance, she wore a semi-sheer black Dior Haute Couture gown that featured intricate beading and subtle transparency. It was the look that confirmed she was a style talent to watch.

Across these moments, what stands out is how Zegler doesn't treat naked dressing as a gimmick. Each outfit feels intentional and reflective of her evolving fashion voice.

How Sheer Dresses Are Changing Fashion

Naked dressing might seem like just a red carpet buzzword, but it's tapping into bigger ideas about modern fashion—authenticity, relatability and a celebration of the wearer's personality.

Instead of covering up, more designers are playing with transparency by adding sheer materials with structured tailoring or bright underpinnings that stand out without compromising elegance.

Fans aren't just seeing more sheer gowns. They're seeing them styled in ways that feel wearable and confident. That matters because it keeps the trend from becoming a novelty and turns it into a genuine fashion evolution.

For everyday style lovers, the trend offers inspiration too. Think sheer tops with bold tailoring, or dresses with creative cut-outs layered over classic foundations. Naked dressing doesn't only mean revealing all. It means revealing what feels true to you.

Confidence Is Her Red Carpet Secret

Zegler is unique for her ability to make high-fashion risk feel relatable. Her choices don't scream for attention. Instead, they invite it with looks that make people want to talk without feeling forced.

Whether she's at a London awards gala or a New York cocktail party, her outfits reflect a confident young woman who understands her style and isn't afraid to evolve it. In a world where trends come and go, that kind of style confidence never goes out of fashion.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK