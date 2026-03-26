A 25-year-old Spanish woman who was left paralysed after a brutal gang rape is moving forward with her scheduled euthanasia today, bringing a long legal battle to an end. Noelia Castillo Ramos, from Barcelona, has spent years living with intense physical pain before finally securing the legal right to end her life.

Despite strong opposition from her relatives, she has remained firm in her decision as the final procedure draws near. Her determination to seek assisted dying highlights the complexities surrounding Spain's laws and the heavy toll borne by surviving victims of extreme violence.

How Noelia Castillo Ramos Remained Firm in Her Choice

Just four days before her scheduled death, Noelia participated in one of her final interviews. She maintained she never experienced any uncertainty regarding the procedure.

'I was very clear about it from the beginning,' she explained. She acknowledged that her family's happiness could not supersede her urgent need to escape relentless distress.

'None of my family is in favor of euthanasia,' she noted. 'Obviously, because I'm another pillar of the family. I'm leaving, and you're staying here with all the pain.'

She further explained her reasoning. 'But I think, all the pain I've suffered over the years... I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering, full stop.'

Noelia elaborated on the difficult balance between her suffering and her relatives' desires. 'And a father's, or a mother's, or a sister's happiness doesn't have to come before a daughter's happiness or sadness of a daughter's life,' she added.

Why the Constitutional Court Rejected Her Father's Appeals

The decision created deep division within her household as her father, Geronimo, attempted to block the medical procedure. He delayed the euthanasia in August 2024 by appealing to public authorities.

His legal challenge was backed by Christian Lawyers, a conservative Catholic organisation opposed to assisted dying. This dragged-out legal fight left Noelia stuck in a state of limbo, all while she was just trying to adjust to life with paralysis.

The ordeal finally reached a conclusion in February 2026 when Spain's Constitutional Court issued its final ruling and rejected Geronimo's appeals.

The judges said there was no breach of fundamental rights, effectively upholding the procedure.

The court based its decision on a 2021 Spanish law that permits assisted dying for patients who are facing serious illnesses with no cure. With that decision, there were no remaining legal avenues to stop the process.

🇪🇸 A young Spanish woman will be euthanized today, after a group of illegal migrants gang-raped her while she was in state care.



In 2022, the teenager Noelia Castillo Ramos placed in a state institution amid family difficulties and placed in a state-run home together with North… pic.twitter.com/8Rrv76Alot — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2026

A Mother's Painful Acceptance in the Final Moments

While Geronimo fought the decision in court, Noelia's mother, Yolanda Ramos, was dealing with her own emotional struggle.

She openly struggled with the situation but ultimately chose to provide unwavering support.

'If she doesn't want to live, I can't take it anymore,' Yolanda confessed to local media outlets. 'I am not in favor of euthanasia, of course I am not in favor, but I will always be by her side until the very last moment, as long as she allows me,' she explained.

During a television broadcast, Yolanda addressed Noelia directly with a final public message. 'These are my final words if you're watching me, just in case. Just in case you want to.'

The mother expressed her commitment to helping her daughter find closure before the legal procedure takes place. 'I know you're watching me,' Yolanda stated. 'The last thing I can do for you is help you come to terms with it,' she continued.

'If you can come to terms with it, without anyone taking that euthanasia away from you - if you can come to terms with it, and you want to do it, I'm here with you. Just as I'll be there for the bad times, I'll also be there for the very good times.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK