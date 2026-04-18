TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre has sold his San Francisco home for $56 million in a deal that adds another headline to the Bay Area's closely watched luxury market. According to a Wall Street Journal report published Monday, the transaction was completed off-market.

The sale of the Beaux Arts-style property in Pacific Heights measuring roughly 15,000 square feet stands out not only for the price tag but also for the property's Hollywood backstory. The residence at 2898 Vallejo St. was used as a filming location in The Towering Inferno, the 1974 disaster film that went on to win Academy Awards.

A 2013 SFGate report described the mansion as part of San Francisco and Hollywood history, while SocketSite identified it as the on-screen home of Richard Chamberlain's character, Roger Simmons.

The roughly 15,000-square-foot home was used as a filming location in the Oscar-winning movie ‘The Towering Inferno.’ https://t.co/OMTQzu7L3b — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 13, 2026

Public real estate records cited by Homes.com show Daniel Alegre and Gina Alegre acquired the property in July 2013. The same records describe the home as a six-bedroom, six-bathroom house of about 9,500 square feet, highlighting one of the common quirks in luxury real estate coverage, where published size figures can vary depending on whether unfinished or ancillary space is included. The Wall Street Journal's report used the larger estimate of roughly 15,000 square feet.

The house has long been treated as one of Pacific Heights' trophy properties. When it hit the market in 2013, SFGate described it as a European-style mansion with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the Palace of Fine Arts. The report also noted a formal dining room large enough for more than 20 people, a terrace used for weddings, and undeveloped attic and basement space that left room for major customization.

While there's no information on the motive behind the sale, a new job location could be to blame. Alegre became TelevisaUnivision's chief executive in September 2024, succeeding Wade Davis. The company's headquarters is in Miami, while the corporate offices are in New York City.

Originally published on Latin Times