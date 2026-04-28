Mexican forces captured Audias Flores Silva, alias "Jardinero," one of the alleged top commanders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and a figure identified as a possible successor to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," after his death in a military operation earlier this year.

The arrest took place in Nayarit and was confirmed Monday, April 27, by Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, who said Flores Silva was wanted in Mexico and by U.S. authorities for extradition. García Harfuch said the U.S. government had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

En una operación planeada, desarrollada y ejecutada por la Secretaría de Marina @SEMAR_mx , a través de sus Fuerzas Especiales, fue detenido en Nayarit Audias Flores Silva, alias “El Jardinero”.



Cuenta con orden de aprehensión en México y también es requerido por autoridades de… pic.twitter.com/5jqtX53Rzn — Omar H Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) April 27, 2026

The capture lands at a critical moment for the CJNG. "El Mencho" was killed in February during a military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, a blow that triggered violence and opened a succession struggle inside one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organizations. The Associated Press reported that Mexican authorities later returned his body to his family after genetic confirmation.

Flores Silva has long been identified by U.S. authorities as a senior CJNG figure. The State Department last year announced sanctions against five Mexico-based CJNG leaders, including Flores Silva, stating that he "controls clandestine laboratories used to produce methamphetamine and other illegal drugs trafficked to the United States." The department offered "a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Flores."

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also mentioned Flores Silva in its indictment of a timeshare fraud network last week, saying it was led by CJNG and operated in part under his authority in Nayarit. Treasury described CJNG as "a brutally violent terrorist cartel" that has diversified revenue streams beyond drug trafficking, including through fraud schemes targeting U.S. citizens.

His arrest could complicate the cartel's attempt to reorganize after "El Mencho." Mexican media had identified Flores Silva as one of the names with enough territorial control, armed structure, and operational experience to compete for command. Infobae had previously described him as a regional power broker with roots in daily cartel operations, while later reports linked him to CJNG expansion and alliances beyond Jalisco.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if and when formal extradition proceedings could begin.

Originally published on Latin Times