Harvey Weinstein's latest New York rape retrial ended Friday in a mistrial after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether the former Hollywood producer raped Jessica Mann in 2013.

Justice Curtis Farber announced the decision after the Manhattan jury reported it was deadlocked. The panel had been deliberating the rape charge involving Mann, a hairstylist and actor who testified that Weinstein assaulted her in a Manhattan hotel room during a complicated relationship that also included consensual encounters.

Weinstein's lawyers argued the encounter was consensual and pointed to Mann's continued contact with him afterward. The mistrial does not free Weinstein, who remains incarcerated because of other sex-crime convictions, including a 2022 conviction in California and a 2025 New York conviction for sexually abusing Miriam Haley.

Sentencing in the Haley case could expose Weinstein to up to 25 years in prison, while prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek a fourth trial on Mann's allegation. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Friday that prosecutors were "disappointed" but "deeply respect the jury system," thanking jurors for their service.

A hearing has been scheduled for late June to determine whether the district attorney's office will retry the unresolved rape charge. Weinstein was convicted in New York in 2020, but the state's highest court overturned that conviction in 2024, finding that the trial judge had improperly allowed testimony about alleged prior bad acts that were not part of the charged crimes.

That ruling forced prosecutors to rebuild the New York case. In the retrial, Weinstein was convicted last year of a criminal sexual act involving Haley and acquitted on a separate charge involving former model Kaja Sokola, but jurors failed to reach a verdict on Mann's rape allegation. Friday's mistrial leaves that count still unresolved.

AP reported that jurors first sent a note saying they could not agree, prompting the judge to instruct them to continue deliberating. They later returned with a firmer message that no one appeared likely to change their position.

Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. He did not testify in the latest proceeding. His defense has consistently argued that his interactions with accusers were consensual, while prosecutors have portrayed him as a powerful figure who used his influence in the entertainment industry to exploit women.

The case also unfolded against concerns about Weinstein's health. Earlier this week, court proceedings ended early after he reported chest pains while jurors were deliberating. AP reported that Weinstein, who has multiple health issues, returned to court in a wheelchair the following day.

Originally published on IBTimes