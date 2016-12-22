Super Mario Run Sets New Record With 25 Million Dowloads In Just 4 Days

Nintendo's flagship title Super Mario Run has already earned respect from its players worldwide. Now the superlative title sets another incredible record. The game was released on iOS platform on December 15th, 2016 and just within 4 days of its release the game sets the tremendous stake of the most downloaded status on Apple Operating System.

According to Sensor Tower, the game has registered 25 million downloads within just four days of it release overtaking the most preferred mobile game on various platforms: Pokemon Go, which took 11 days to take this spot on the download charts. Although it should be noted in this respect that in the initial stage Pokemon Go was bounded within certain regions and territories.

As per MacRumors, the most recent status depicts the estimated numbers of paid users at approximately 2.1 million worldwide. It can be taken in competitive consideration that the paid game Lara Croft Go, launched in August 2015, has been downloaded approximately 280000 times worldwide on the App Store since release. So, it can be easily said that Super Mario Run is going far faster in the downloading race than its potential challengers.

However, the stakeholders of Nintendo's Super Mario Run are still not satisfied with the review status of the game as in the App store it is still standing with only 2.5 points out of 5 with more than 4919 reviews. So, many of them are even tracing an upcoming loss in the stakes as well. Although, Nintendo seems to deny all these kinds of allegations by updating the title towards another level.

Despite all the reports which claimed that Nintendo will not be taking out any updates on the title, the company just rolled out another attribute to the game which will allow players to compete with friends without paying any Rally Tickets. Pinned as "Friendly Run", the new mode can be played up to three times daily for gamers who paid $10 for the full content and have cleared World 1, while those who have cleared World 2 get five Friendly Runs per day. Super Mario Run is now available in App Store for download on iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.