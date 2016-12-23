Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 24, 2016 | Updated at 7:49 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Honor 8 will be updated to Android 7 nougat with (EMUI 5.0) in February, more details here!

By Shena Golosino (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 01:25 PM EST
Rakuten Mobile Unveils New Phones

Rakuten Mobile Unveils New Phones(Photo : The Asahi Shimbun / Contributor/ Getty Images )

Competition among the tech companies around the world has really been tough in the past years. Software updates and having great features, either on the hardware or its elegant appearance. Recently, Huawei just officially announced its Nougat update on its Honor 8 model.

According to GSM Arena, Honor 8 will be updated with Huawei's newest EMUI 5.0 overlaid on top of Android Nougat 7.0. The Nougat Beta test has already been ongoing for beta testers of the Honor 8 since the end of November.

This new UI is similar to the software found on Huawei Mate 9, whose launcher can also be used with or without an app drawer for those who still prefer to have one. Moreover, if the Nougat Beta build for the Honor 8 will truly take place, it should give off notifications no differently.

Meanwhile, according to Neowin, these are some of the new features of Nougat update on Huawei:

  • Ability to run different profiles in parallel - switch effortlessly between their professional and personal lives.
  • Machine learning enables EMUI 5.0 to dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user's behaviour over time and prioritizing frequently used apps.
  • EMUI 5.0 comes with improved capabilities and flexibility around security. For example, the user can ensure specific apps stay ultra-secure with such features as App Lock.
  • EMUI 5.0 also features a more intelligent power management system, with a selection of power saving modes so you can manage your device's battery consumption more easily.

Furthermore, Huawei announced their time table as to when this Nougat update will be released. February 2017 will be the much-awaited month for Huawei followers as Nougat update will come into Huawei Honor 8.

Also, this Nougat update will surely match with Honor 8's amazing features such as 5.2-inch 1080p screen, a Kirin 950 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with programmable shortcut key,a dual-12MP camera setup. Moreover, it has an enduring  3,000 mAh battery.

Stay tuned for more updates!

 

SEE ALSO

Android 7.0 causing the Nexus 6P to abruptly shut off even with battery life remaining! [Report]

Apple to release iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, ad a special model codenamed Ferrari in 2017

Google Pixel Phone Users Complain of Audio Distortion Issues at High Volumes

TagsHuawei, Honor 8, nougat update

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Scientists protesters Canadian Scientists

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Indian Paintbrush Fantastic Mr. Fox

Mystery Behind the Death of Chyna Revealed

WWE Supertars Chyna's Death Cause, Combined Alcohol and Drug Effect Autopsy Reveals

Investigations on the death cause of Chyna, late WWE superstar had finally been revealed and officials confirm that there is no trace of suicide.
Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Details Here
LeBron James and Jay Z speak onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics