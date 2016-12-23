Honor 8 will be updated to Android 7 nougat with (EMUI 5.0) in February, more details here!

Competition among the tech companies around the world has really been tough in the past years. Software updates and having great features, either on the hardware or its elegant appearance. Recently, Huawei just officially announced its Nougat update on its Honor 8 model.

According to GSM Arena, Honor 8 will be updated with Huawei's newest EMUI 5.0 overlaid on top of Android Nougat 7.0. The Nougat Beta test has already been ongoing for beta testers of the Honor 8 since the end of November.

This new UI is similar to the software found on Huawei Mate 9, whose launcher can also be used with or without an app drawer for those who still prefer to have one. Moreover, if the Nougat Beta build for the Honor 8 will truly take place, it should give off notifications no differently.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to Neowin, these are some of the new features of Nougat update on Huawei:

Ability to run different profiles in parallel - switch effortlessly between their professional and personal lives.

Machine learning enables EMUI 5.0 to dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user's behaviour over time and prioritizing frequently used apps.

EMUI 5.0 comes with improved capabilities and flexibility around security. For example, the user can ensure specific apps stay ultra-secure with such features as App Lock.

EMUI 5.0 also features a more intelligent power management system, with a selection of power saving modes so you can manage your device's battery consumption more easily.

Furthermore, Huawei announced their time table as to when this Nougat update will be released. February 2017 will be the much-awaited month for Huawei followers as Nougat update will come into Huawei Honor 8.

Also, this Nougat update will surely match with Honor 8's amazing features such as 5.2-inch 1080p screen, a Kirin 950 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with programmable shortcut key,a dual-12MP camera setup. Moreover, it has an enduring 3,000 mAh battery.

Stay tuned for more updates!