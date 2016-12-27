Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Rousey Returns With Vengeance in UFC 207

From the time Ronda Rousey lost her bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193, Rousey was widely a ghost in the mixed martial arts world for thirteen months. Questions were surrounding Rousey's mindset, and ability to fight back from the defeat has permeated the match world in her absence.

Now, Ronda Rousey's comeback to the Octagon at UFC 207 will be considered as one of the most highly anticipated moments of the year. Everyone is waiting for her return in the fight world, and fans are getting excited to support Rousey for the next fight.

According to Fox Sports, On December 30, Ronda Rousey will return to face the current champion Amanda Nunes who has two specific goals in mind and this to win back the title that she had and has successfully defended six times. Furthermore, Nunes also wants to answer the critics who are wondering she could ever return again.

Advertisement

The fight is near, and Rousey remained out of the spotlight leading her fight with Amanda Nunes. In her fight-week preparations, Rousey bowed out of doing any media which leave so many unanswered questions as she looks forward to rising from the devastating loss to Holly Holm last November.

According to NEWS website, nobody can speak on behalf of Rousey's mindset of going into UFC 207. Rousey's plan for returning remains a mystery to all. However, the two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison dropped an idea on what to expect when Rousey steps back into the ring for the first time in over a year.

"It's been a while since we've been teammates and roommates, so I don't know how she's changed as a fighter or her mentality, but I can tell you that in the old days if Ronda suffered a loss, she came back with a vengeance. I'm expecting that," Harrison said.

The new promo which was released for the upcoming UFC 207 features the best promotional materials before the fight including the haunting look of Rousey and Holm before their bout last November.



