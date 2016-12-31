Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 11:52 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Castlevania: Dracula X’ News & Updates: Game Returns with New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 31, 2016 06:15 AM EST
A fan plays at the Castlevania 2 Lords of Shadows display at the E3 Gaming and Technology Conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

A fan plays at the Castlevania 2 Lords of Shadows display at the E3 Gaming and Technology Conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

After the release of Wii U virtual console of “Mario Kart 64”, Nintendo released another classic game for a virtual console and this time, it is released on the handheld 3DS console. The classic hit franchise “Castlevania” will see one of its games on the 3DS Virtual Console.

“Castlevania: Dracula X” fans can now swim in nostalgia as they can now play the classic game once again in the comfort of their couch with their Nintendo 3DS. The game is a port of “Castlevania: Rondo of Blood” for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. In Europe, it is known as “Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss.”

The original game, “Castlevania: Rondo of Blood” was only released in Japan for the PC Engine. But even though “Dracula X” is known to be the port of the original game for the SNES, the game contains are drastically altered from the original PC Engine version, as per Konami.

The game has also been ported on PlayStation Portable, with a title of “Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicles.” It is about Richter Belmont, a descendant of Simon Belmont, the legendary man who sealed the evil Count Dracula.

Count Dracula has been released from the seal and is plotting for revenge from Richter Belmont because Richter is the descendant of the one who sealed him for very long time. To lure Richter to his revenge, Count Dracula abducted Richter’s lover Annet, and Richter’s younger sister Maria. To rescue them both and seal Count Dracula once more, Richter must defeat all the challenges presented to him in the Demon Castle.

It is also known that the game has a lazy level design and is has very hard levels. If you can endure all the hair-pulling moments, then you’re free to try this game. You can grab the game on New Nintendo 3DS’ eShop for $7.99, as per Dual Shocker.

What might be the next classic game, after “Castlevania: Dracula X” that Nintendo will be bringing into a virtual console? Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

‘Mario Kart 64’ runs to Wii U in North America starting tomorrow

‘Double Dragon IV’ News & Updates: Teaser Trailer Out, Hints PS4, Steam Release on January 20

Nintendo rolls out new Pokemon Playing Cards in Japan this month

‘Super Mario Run’ News & Updates: Game reportedly a failure; Won't receive future updates

'Super Mario Run' Latest News: First Nintendo smartphone game sprints to iPhones, jumping soon to Androids in 2017?

TagsCastlevania, Castlevania: dracula x, Nintendo, nintendo 3ds virtual console, castlevania: rondo of blood, catlevania: vampire's kiss, Dracula

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atacama Fog Catchers

‘Fog Catchers’ In Chile Make Water Out Of Thin Air, Harvest 840 Liters A Day

As a response to water shortage, people in a little village in Chile have invented a technique to make water out of thin air. Using large nets dubbed as “Fog Cathers,” the village harvests 840 L of water a day. Read more here.
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics