‘Castlevania: Dracula X’ News & Updates: Game Returns with New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console

After the release of Wii U virtual console of “Mario Kart 64”, Nintendo released another classic game for a virtual console and this time, it is released on the handheld 3DS console. The classic hit franchise “Castlevania” will see one of its games on the 3DS Virtual Console.

“Castlevania: Dracula X” fans can now swim in nostalgia as they can now play the classic game once again in the comfort of their couch with their Nintendo 3DS. The game is a port of “Castlevania: Rondo of Blood” for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. In Europe, it is known as “Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss.”

The original game, “Castlevania: Rondo of Blood” was only released in Japan for the PC Engine. But even though “Dracula X” is known to be the port of the original game for the SNES, the game contains are drastically altered from the original PC Engine version, as per Konami.

The game has also been ported on PlayStation Portable, with a title of “Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicles.” It is about Richter Belmont, a descendant of Simon Belmont, the legendary man who sealed the evil Count Dracula.

Count Dracula has been released from the seal and is plotting for revenge from Richter Belmont because Richter is the descendant of the one who sealed him for very long time. To lure Richter to his revenge, Count Dracula abducted Richter’s lover Annet, and Richter’s younger sister Maria. To rescue them both and seal Count Dracula once more, Richter must defeat all the challenges presented to him in the Demon Castle.

It is also known that the game has a lazy level design and is has very hard levels. If you can endure all the hair-pulling moments, then you’re free to try this game. You can grab the game on New Nintendo 3DS’ eShop for $7.99, as per Dual Shocker.

What might be the next classic game, after “Castlevania: Dracula X” that Nintendo will be bringing into a virtual console? Stay tuned for more exciting updates!