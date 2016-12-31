HTC Gets Green Signal For Its Smartphone Codenamed '2PYR1XX'

HTC is well known to reveal the innovative range of smartphones all the time along with its own unique touch of technology. As per the latest listing lined up by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). a smartphone from the house of HTC has been even certified by the community. The listing reveals that the device comes with a model number of 2PYR1XX.

According to the listing of Bluetooth Special Interest Group, the qualification assessment date was on September 30, 2016. The product was listed in the set on December 29, 2016. The listing doesn't reveal much about its specifications as such. Therefore, it is hard to say what type of handset it would be. However, there are a few things stated in the list which consist certain measure to focus on. The design description mentioned in the list reveals a stanza termed as a 'dual mode' which can be considered as the indication for a dual sim support.

The Wi-Fi identification id and the QP Id has been left as blank. The Declaration ID mentioned in the list showcases dubs with a numbering: D029682. The Software Version Number showcases 0.81.709.1. Whereas, Hardware Version Number reflects only 'EVT' with any other set of numbers. The Product Type in the list showcases 'End Product'. The Specification Name reflects only 4.1.

A striking point in this segment which may attract and surprise many eyes is that the Design Name and the Design Model Number reflect the same content: an alphanumerical outset: 2PYR1XX. Does this mean the alleged handset will be called with its model number? the question remains unanswered as there are no official abstract from HTC's side has been revealed till now which indicate some vision about this handset

However, according to GSMArena's take on it this 2PYR1XX could be the HTC X10.As per speculations made by potential sources, the X10 is powered by Helio P10 SoC. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full HD display.

Other rumored features include a powerful 13MP rear snapper and 3GB RAM. However, the internal memory specs are still unknown. The alleged smartphone is expected to launch sometime by the first quarter of 2017.