Picture Of Sony Xperia XZ (2017) Leaked

Sony has already raised much appreciation among all the smartphone fans with its Xperia range of handsets. As per numerous reviews made by users from all around the world, the smartphone lineup of this tech giant come with loads of features and excellence in performance.

Its already a known fact to those who always keep updated with the flicks of tech, that the company is getting ready to roll out its next sniper named as Sony Xperia XZ (2017) very soon. Recently, a snap of the alleged handset made many tech fans eager to know what Sony has in store for them.

According to various potential sources, a picture is recently surfaced on /LEAKS, which is addressed as the first ever snap of Sony's 2017 Xperia XZ. The picture is relatively blurry and conveys a very unclear idea of how the handset would actually look like. Its predecessor variant sports a display with a 5.2 inches panel having a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution.The screen is a IPS LCD touch enabled one with 16M colors. The upcoming edition is said to sport a much improved and well-exercised display panel with a higher rate of resolution and color balance than this.

As per a report by GSMArena, the image showcases a phone with the official 'Sony' trademark on the top-middle point having two dark spots on both the sides of it.The middle portion of the image which seems to be the front panel of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ (2017), reflects a dark screen probably coming with touch sensibility. It might be considered that the phone was not switched on while the snap was taken. The two spots witnessed on the top ends may be one for the sensor and another for the front camera, although these require a reliable confirmation.

The dark short line-alike portion above the Sony sign the alleged phone may apparently be the speaker of this stunner.The image also reveals that the handset will feature a nearly bezel-less design. Sadly, nothing else including the phone's specs, price index, and availability are known about the device at the moment.