Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 12:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Reduces iPhone Production Due to Poor Sales – Sales May Keep on Dropping Year After Year

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 01:41 AM EST
The new iPhone 7 is displayed on a table at an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.

The new iPhone 7 is displayed on a table at an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo : Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

Customers visit Apple Covent Garden for the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 at Covent Garden on September 16, 2016 in London, England.

Customers visit Apple Covent Garden for the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 at Covent Garden on September 16, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images for Apple/Rob Stothard)

Apple is reducing iPhone production by ten percent in the first quarter of 2017 and reports say that this is due to its slower than expected sales. The tech company has suffered from the same predicament last year and it followed the same strategy. It cut down production during the first quarter of the year. Looking at these comparable events, this could predict a yearly measure for Apple to cope with an over-estimated sales in Q4.

Forbes reported Apple's forthcoming strategy and cited that the popularity of the iPhone could be one of the reasons why this is happening. It was sensible to keep the supply chain lean so that unimpressive sales would not lead to unsold units. Reports said that the sales of the new iPhone handsets continue to be strong but this was not as strong as the previous models.

CNN was one of the first to report on the disappointing performance of the iPhone last year saying that the iPhone 6S then has failed to live to expectations. This failure has apparently channeled till early 2017.

Apple has sold 51.2 million iPhones in the last quarter of 2015 and this was 10 million units fewer than the figures during the initial quarter of 2015. Apple CEO Tim Cook blames this slump to iPhone 6S's unappealing upgrades and end of the iPhone's contract in the United States. American iPhone customers were forced to keep their units longer which allowed them to pay less on their bill.

Somehow, as smartphones and mobile phones develop a standard feature set, hardware upgrades become less and less pronounced. As a result, it could take longer for a mobile phone user to move to a newer model handset. This could spell for fewer and fewer demand for costly phones like the iPhone as years go by.

 

SEE ALSO

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Samsung To Partner with Apple as Exclusive Supplier of OLED Displays for 2017 iPhone

iPhone 8, iPad Air 3, Apple Watch 3, Glasses: Apple Products For 2017

Tech Failures of 2016 vs Greatest Breakthroughs

Apple says iPhone 6S battery issue bigger than first thought

Tagsiphone news, Apple reduces production of iPhone for 2017, iPhone Updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Bleach manga live action Bleach manga news

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

NBA 2017 Updates: Trade Deadline Move For 5 NBA Teams

As the calendar flips to 2017, NBA Teams are preparing for the trade deadline on February. These 5 teams will benefit from the upcoming trade.
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Assigns Cameron Payne To D-League
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

Heat Confirms Erik Spoelstra Contract Extension During Offseason
Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant

How Warriors Learn Lesson From LeBron James
Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics