‘Bleach’ Live Action Movie in 2018 – Creators Treat Fans with 2 Light Novels as They Wait

Fans of 'Bleach' were surprised that the manga series ended abruptly in August 2016. Mangaka Tite Kubo said over Twitter that yes it was a surprising end but it was expected years ago. The actual anime version of 'Bleach' has ended four years ago and was the final TV series version of 'Bleach' from Tite Kubo. Now there are reports that the popular anime series will return as a live action movie two years from now.

According to Movie News Guide, 'Bleach' will come back in 2018 but not as an anime or in a manga but as a live action movie. There were no other details provided about the 'Bleach' movie or the actors that were picked to play the roles of Ichigo and Ruika in the movie. All that is known is that the series won't be completely forgotten unlike what fans thought would ultimately happen.

Aside from the live action movie, fans won't have to completely miss 'Bleach' because of two light novels tat will soon be released. Matsubara has just released a novel 'Bleach: We Do Knot Always Love You' which will be about Rukia's wedding with Abarai Renji, her childhood friend. This wedding will be at the Soul Society.

Advertisement

The second novel is from Narita Ryohgo and would be about Shuhei Hisagi, Tosen and Four Noble Houses. Reports say that there will be a fierce battle between Ichigo and Yhwach in this novel as well as an anticipated love story between Rukia and Ichigo. Fans are hoping that their romance could blossom and possibly a wedding would happen in Ryohgo's novel.

It was actually hinted at the final chapter of 'Bleach' that it will return as a live action movie. Inquisitr reported in August, right after the manga ended with chapter 686, that Tite Kubo confirmed that the series will be developed into live action.

Fans hoped that the announcement was a continuation of the manga which has already spanned more than a decade but they were surprised that it was to become a movie.