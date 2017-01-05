Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Casio Pro Trek F20 News: Smartwatch Adds GPS plus other Exciting Features

Jan 05, 2017
A Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 watch is unveiled during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 watch is unveiled during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/David Becker)

Casio has taken the chance to dominate the Smartwatch market once again with the introduction of Pro Trek WSD-F20. Things are said to be tough for Samsung Gear and Apple Watch as the Android Wear 2.0-operated watch is about to hit the store shelves this 2017. See full details here!

According to GSM Arena, Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 has added features such as GPS for functions such as altimeter, barometer and conventional navigation system because of the attached magnetic compass. The GPS functions for both online and offline map with map data acquired from Mapbox as used by Foursquare and Pinterest mapping platform.

GPS is enhanced with a magnetic compass, barometer and altimeter for a more traditional navigation experience. They will track your ascent and descent through the mountain and alert you of incoming storms.

Both offline and online maps are supported (data provided by Mapbox) and an upcoming app will allow you to mark locations on the map. Two bespoke watch faces are available - Location and Travel - which use positioning data and offer helpful shortcuts.

Furthermore, Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 rugged physical appearance came from its predecessor but with added few enhancements such as anti-fouling coating on the touchscreen that protects the watch from fingerprint marks, Android Headlines has learned.

The watch offers an enhanced user interface experience including the two additional watch faces called "Travel" and "Location" which both can have the options to launch applications directly from the watch face.

Moreover, Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 has a special function that lets the user switch between two modes from Android Wear to monochrome clock or vice versa. But the watch has its own fair of downside for still having the flat tire-like display.

Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 made a debut at the CES 2017 event in Las Vegas. The watch is expected to hit the store shelves in April but comes with an unknown price; however, it is speculated that it will have the same price range with its predecessor which costs $500.

