NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks

Reports recommend the Hawks are listening to offers for three-time All-Star Paul Millsap, who will end up being a free agent at season's end. Millsap is set to quit his contract in the summer, keeping in mind he's the team's best player, the Hawks might not have any desire to give the 32-year-old an enormous new contract given the team's current roster construction.

Paul Millsap was for long the captain of the All-Underrated group and as of late he's been raised to genuine All-Star status. But, now comes word that he's available, or if nothing else, the Hawks are interested in listening to offers for him. Furthermore, since Sap is in the most recent year of his agreement and the Hawks are going no place quick, that all makes sense.

On the right team, with the right outgoing package, Millsap is a distinct advantage for the playoff picture, SBNation reported. Paul Flannery and Tom Ziller examine the potential landing spots and impact of Millsap in the current week's Flanns and Zillz.

The Wizards with Millsap would launch up into the 4-5 range in the East. The Magic could make a genuine playoff push with him. The Nuggets would be enthusiastic with him. He could help fathom the Blazers' hardships. The Kings would be updated genuinely. He could change the course of the alliance this year. That is a considerable measure of alternatives, and just some of those teams have resources for make a convincing deal for Millsap, Sportal reported.

The other question is which teams are ready to pay Millsap $30 million a year in free agency, and which teams think he'll re-sign with them as opposed to picking his own particular team. This is the endless battle with trading expiring contracts: nobody needs to give up loot for a rental unless there's motivation to trust they'll stick around.

So if talks do get serious, Millsap's agent will need to lay out where his customer arrangements to consider re-signing. That could fundamentally constrain the market.