Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 4:28 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Here's How The New Thin-Bezeled Xperia X Would Look Like

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 22, 2017 11:17 PM EST
Image Of The Alleged “New Xperia X” Shows Thin Bezels

Image Of The Alleged “New Xperia X” Shows Thin Bezels(Photo : Getty Images/David Ramos)

According to numerous speculations and rumours afloat in the rumour mill, Sony has plans to bring out at least two new smartphones for this year during the Mobile World Congress, the annual smartphone and consumer trade fair that happens every year in Barcelona, Spain. Among them, the probables in the list include 'Sony Xperia X' and the 'Xperia XZ' that are now making rounds leading to intense discussions and assumptions about the phones.

The pictures of both the rumoured phones were already surfacing online paving way to more speculations about the hardware probability in both these phones. The phone in question, the Xperia 'X' will reportedly be released under a different name for certain markets according to reports from Phonearena.

For the moment, apart from the leaked images, not much  was revealed in terms of hardware specifications and sensor implementations. In fact nothing can be made out of the leaked image which just contains the name and a probably phone body pictured in black colour, that can be seen here on GSMArena. However, the same thread also seems to suggest the phone will be having very slim bezels and the volume buttons now swapped to the left side of the phone.

Another posting on Softpedia also discussed about the possibilities that the new phone might come out with, presuming a new approach by the Japanese firm and new physical presence of buttons now seeing a change, which might also alter the implementation of the biometric fingerprint scanner. Now that the MWC is only days from commencement, it's highly unlikely the phone will come out otherwise and it's only sane to wait for the actual announcement to happen.

The 2016 edition of the same phone has begun receiving the Nougat concept update of v7.1.1 that will be rolled out very soon, reported by GSMArena again. Since it's still a concept build, there will be slight hiccups in performance after switching to the build in development. The new update will also include the monthly security update by Google, for the month of January.  

SEE ALSO

Screenshot of Nougat-powered BlackBerry Mercury leaks

Tech Talk: Moto Z May Make Daydream And Tango The Norm

Sony Xperia XZ and X performance updated with December’s security patch

Huawei P9/P9 Plus Surpass 10 Million Shipments

TagsSony, Sony Smartphones, MWC 2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

2ne1 reunion 2ne1 minzy

Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon

The injury has various effects on the eventual fate of Gay and the Kings. Gay will face a tough decision in free agency.
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere
NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be part of Western Conference’s starting lineup for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held in New Orleans Smoothie King Center.

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics