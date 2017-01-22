Here's How The New Thin-Bezeled Xperia X Would Look Like

According to numerous speculations and rumours afloat in the rumour mill, Sony has plans to bring out at least two new smartphones for this year during the Mobile World Congress, the annual smartphone and consumer trade fair that happens every year in Barcelona, Spain. Among them, the probables in the list include 'Sony Xperia X' and the 'Xperia XZ' that are now making rounds leading to intense discussions and assumptions about the phones.

The pictures of both the rumoured phones were already surfacing online paving way to more speculations about the hardware probability in both these phones. The phone in question, the Xperia 'X' will reportedly be released under a different name for certain markets according to reports from Phonearena.

For the moment, apart from the leaked images, not much was revealed in terms of hardware specifications and sensor implementations. In fact nothing can be made out of the leaked image which just contains the name and a probably phone body pictured in black colour, that can be seen here on GSMArena. However, the same thread also seems to suggest the phone will be having very slim bezels and the volume buttons now swapped to the left side of the phone.

Another posting on Softpedia also discussed about the possibilities that the new phone might come out with, presuming a new approach by the Japanese firm and new physical presence of buttons now seeing a change, which might also alter the implementation of the biometric fingerprint scanner. Now that the MWC is only days from commencement, it's highly unlikely the phone will come out otherwise and it's only sane to wait for the actual announcement to happen.

The 2016 edition of the same phone has begun receiving the Nougat concept update of v7.1.1 that will be rolled out very soon, reported by GSMArena again. Since it's still a concept build, there will be slight hiccups in performance after switching to the build in development. The new update will also include the monthly security update by Google, for the month of January.