Razer Brings Three-Monitor Experience On Laptops With Project Valerie At CES 2017

With a concept design of a multi-monitor display into a laptop, Razer impressed everyone at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) event as the tech giant unveiled Project Valerie. The idea is to give an immersive three-monitor experience to users who are wishing to get the most out of their screens on a single computer and not using any cables.

Based on Razer Blade Pro, Project Valerie has three 17.3-inch 4K displays, with the two extra displays mechanically sliding out of the main screen. The announcement video below better explains how this powerful laptop works.

On regards of its internal specs and features, however, it will take on to the Razer Blade Pro with the same 6th-generation Intel Core i7 Skylake processor, although it is possible that it can run on the latest 7th-gen Core line up of Intel. As per Windows Central, Project Valerie might likely sport the same high-powered NVIDIA GTX 1080 GPU, the custom vapor chamber heat management system, and the ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with Chroma RGB lighting.

On terms of portability, the whole package which is wrapped in a black aluminum unibody chassis just measure 1.5 inches thick when closed and weigh 12 pounds. And as expected of a Razer laptop, this one is geared towards gaming and it does not disappoint.

Furthermore, all of its three monitors have IGZO panels with NVIDIA G-SYNC built in. Combine this with NVIDIA Surround, and the laptop can generate an 180-degree view of the gaming environment.

This concept is a dream not just for gamers, but all computer users who want to maximize the viewing experience. As per GameSpot, Razer specifically thought of “enthusiasts” and “power users” who like to multitask without compromising performance.

With this then, users can open as many tabs or documents as they want without suffering lags. This, however, will not come cheap as the Blade Pro already cost up to $3,699.

As Project Valerie remain a concept and Razer was not able to physically demonstrate the sliding monitor displays, it is yet to be known whether this laptop of our dreams can see the light of day. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!