Sony Pulls Plug on Current Pay Per View Service; New Service Available for PS4 Users

Sony's Interactive Entertainment division will be retiring the Live Events Viewer for both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 on January 10. Announced through emails sent to PSN users in North America, the service will be ending its run since it started on 2013.

As DualShockers report, PS4 users will still have an option to purchase and watch events. The process, though, will take the users directly to the PlayStation Store and purchases could be viewed via the "My Videos" tab of the service.

Sadly, this option will not be available for the PS3. According to Engadget, this would spell as the end for streaming services for the device, which was initially released in 2006. With the console being 11 years old, it may be time to upgrade to the PS4.

Part of the seventh generation of game consoles, competing with Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Nintendo's Wii, the PS3 was the first game console to feature the Blu-ray Disc format. It is also the console that started social gaming for the PlayStation line, as it introduced the PlayStation Network, and is able to connect with the company's handheld devices PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita remotely.

The console has been released three times. The original "fat" version of 2006, the "slim" type released on 2009, and 2012's "super slim" model. After a slow start with regard to sales, with its high price point of $499 at the time of release, it has already moved on to be a top-selling console, reaching up to 85 million units sold as of March 2016.

Its successor, the PlayStation 4, was released in 2013 as part of the eighth generation of game consoles, along with Microsoft's Xbox One and Nintendo's Wii U. Met with positive response from the market and critics, the console was praised for its many features and technical capabilities. With over 50 million sold worldwide as of December 2016, it leads the current generation of consoles.