The Next Penelope Nintendo Switch Version Available Soon?

After coming out for PC back in May 2015 not much has been heard regarding futuristic combat-racer "The Next Penelope". That might not be too unusual, except solo creator Aurelien Regard had talked about a Wii U version, here's what happened.

Is "The Next Penelope" canceled on WiiU? Game developer Aurelein Regard finally responds to the question that avid players have been waiting for. Regard stated via Nintendo Life, Sadly yes (not my decision, coming from the company who proposed to port the game and invested months and money in it).

Even if the game is a very small one, being made using html5 and pushing it hard definitely makes it nearly impossible to port on consoles without recoding everything from scratch.

That's the 3rd very capable company to throw in the towel after investing in this project.

This is absolutely *not* an announcement or something. I so learned my lesson here, let's not announce anything until it's 100% finished now. Speaking of lessons, the new game I'm working on for more than one year now is made using Unity, so this situation never happens again. I can't wait to show some fresh stuff in the coming months so we can share some more joyful news."

Furthermore, Regard addressed that Wii U version, hasn't happened due to the HTML5 upon which Construct 2, the game engine he used, is based in. It made it difficult to port The Last Penelope to other platforms.

However, he is now able to announce that Blitworks is working on the ports of "The Last Penelope", with the Wii U version being priority, and other consoles hopefully coming after, Good Game List has learned

Blitworks is the studio that also ported "Fez", "Jet Set Radio", "Spelunky, Don't Starve", "Bastion", "Olli Olli", "Super Meat Boy", and "Crypt of the Necrodancer". So "The Last Penelope" is seemingly in good hands.