Report: Mexico Sells Crude Oil For The First Time To U.S West Coast

On Jan. 13, Mexico's Pemex has begun selling heavy crude oil to the US. This happens the first time since 2008.

According to the chief executive of PMI Comercio International, Isaac Voin, they are also looking more light Isthmus crude this year to the U.S West Coast with most destined for California.

As per the report from Pemex, the company plans to ship an average of 30,000 barrels per day of Maya crude and 50,000 bpd of Isthmus crude over the course of 2017.

Though, in last year the company sold spot shipments to a Royal Dutch Shell refinery in California. But, the company wants to eventually enter into long-term contracts with West Coast clients later in this year.

U.S President -elect Donald Trump is considering taxing imports to protect American Jobs and wages. The specific plan is unclear. Pemex said it was too soon speculate about any impact on energy trade flows between the United States and Mexico.

REUTERS has reported, crude export revenue once contributed as much as 40 percent of government revenue. Due to the hit of bad weather the figure has dropped by less than half as the oil price has slumped over the past couple of years.

The company has reported that during 2016 they have become more attractive to export crude to the West Coast to the United States than send it to other markets, like Europe.

The press report has released from Pemex contained that, the new West Coast Shipments began in late November with 23,000 barrels of crude. The buyer would have paid $1.45 more per barrel than European buyers would have.

However, Mexico is undergoing gradual gasoline price liberalization. That is caused by fuel price hike by double-digits on Jan 1.

Meanwhile the price of "gasoline zo" has led to angry protest across the country over the past couple weeks, including highway blockades and looting of gas stations.

