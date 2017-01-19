Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NBA New York Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 12:42 AM EST
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images /Mike Stobe)

The New York Knicks superstar Kristaps Poorzingis has been a great player and he has been noted for his moves, he has also been noted for his potential at the center. The Knicks have been considering Kristaps for center as many have suggested that his best future lies there.

As for Jeff Hornacek he was frank to state about the team looking into every aspect, he said it should be looked on the long run and how things will change or remain if Kristaps comes back. Jess further stated at times it is a chance they need to take but they will certainly continue to look over that. He is also planning to mix it up a little more as per Real GM.

The Knicks have been one of the most underwhelming teas in 2016 to 17, as they currently six games below Jeff might be going to consider a change to the lineup. Maybe brining in Kristaps at center will be the right decision for the Knicks to stabilize.

According to Daily Knicks, Jeff is open to the idea of moving Kristaps once he returns. However, moving Kristaps to center will send Joakim Noah to the second unit and Carmelo Anthony might just be the power forward.

Jeff has recently made some unpredictable rotations, as for Kristaps his injury is yet to be recognized. He is averaging with 19.4 points, 1.7 offensive boards, 1.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. He has been doing by far and if they change him to center he might just be better than expected.

The Knicks seems to have been suffering from ball movement, defense and effort. This might be the right time to make a change. It is left up to Kristaps when he will return after recovering and Jeff needs to make the decision if this change will make a difference or not. 

 

 

“Avengers: Infinity War” News and Updates Sean Hayes updates

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center

The New York Knicks might possibly witness a change in their positions when Kristaps Porzingis returns from his injury. There are good reasons for the star to be moved to center.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center

The New York Knicks might possibly witness a change in their positions when Kristaps Porzingis returns from his injury. There are good reasons for the star to be moved to center.
NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson
Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss

