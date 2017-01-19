NBA New York Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center

The New York Knicks superstar Kristaps Poorzingis has been a great player and he has been noted for his moves, he has also been noted for his potential at the center. The Knicks have been considering Kristaps for center as many have suggested that his best future lies there.

As for Jeff Hornacek he was frank to state about the team looking into every aspect, he said it should be looked on the long run and how things will change or remain if Kristaps comes back. Jess further stated at times it is a chance they need to take but they will certainly continue to look over that. He is also planning to mix it up a little more as per Real GM.

The Knicks have been one of the most underwhelming teas in 2016 to 17, as they currently six games below Jeff might be going to consider a change to the lineup. Maybe brining in Kristaps at center will be the right decision for the Knicks to stabilize.

According to Daily Knicks, Jeff is open to the idea of moving Kristaps once he returns. However, moving Kristaps to center will send Joakim Noah to the second unit and Carmelo Anthony might just be the power forward.

Jeff has recently made some unpredictable rotations, as for Kristaps his injury is yet to be recognized. He is averaging with 19.4 points, 1.7 offensive boards, 1.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. He has been doing by far and if they change him to center he might just be better than expected.

The Knicks seems to have been suffering from ball movement, defense and effort. This might be the right time to make a change. It is left up to Kristaps when he will return after recovering and Jeff needs to make the decision if this change will make a difference or not.