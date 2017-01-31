'Gravity Rush 2' Scores A Solid 9.5 on Destructoid, 9 on Gamespot

One of the most unusual games, "Gravity Rush" that was initially released for the PSVita back in 2012, is now being released for the Playstation 4 console. Released last week week, it's unique and something different than any other standard video game out there.

The game is single-player only and is also exclusive to the new console from Sony, the PS4. Priced at US$52.99(currently on Amazon), one of the major cons so far, is that the camera fails to adjust and sync during action sequences. The review note also mentioned that auto-targetting was a bit challenging to predict its target location.

Despite the cons, the game has a mix of unique combat mechanisms and action in general that work hand-in-hand to bring about a new system that's not yet present in any other game offering a fresh outlook for the superhero genre.

Going into the details for the review from Gamespot, the game scored a 9/10 tagging it 'Superb' praising the boss battles and impressive visual environments in the game and excellent sense of movement. The detailed review also spoke about fulfilling user expectations and filling the the gap in the game while the story was continuously interactive engaging the gamer for a more immersive experience.

Mid-air combat is something similar to the first sequel, exciting as usual with a major limitations being the camera movement aforementioned. Meanwhile, Destructoid rated the game a solid 9.5/10 highlighting some of the in-game features like improved vision while boosting to the sky and also excellent draw distances in the game.

The diverse map is also coupled with a lot of distinct themes offering various in-game quests and treasure hunting etc. The majority of the game systems are more or less the same to its predecessor but the recent release is much more fluid in terms of gameplay, better and improved controls adding into the vast map in the game.