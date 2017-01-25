Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

PlayStation VR Exclusive Summer Lesson Gets English Trailers and DLC

Jan 25, 2017
PlayStation VR Exclusive Summer Lesson Gets English Trailers for Second Contact and Cafe DLCs

PlayStation VR Exclusive Summer Lesson Gets English Trailers for Second Contact and Cafe DLCs(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty images)

Playstation VR will reportedly be receiving new content on what looks like it will be exclusive to it. The development comes again from Bandai Namco entertainment. Yes, they are the same developers behind popular upcoming releases for the Naruto franchise and also Digimon World: Next Order which was earlier reported to receive a free downloadable content after its release.

Playstation VR exclusive Summer Lessons in english or so it's called, the same is expected to be released for the PSVR sometime this year but this post from dualshockers seem to point out to an early release for the virtual reality device by Sony. The game even though developed for the Japanese markets will come with English subtitles.

A new trailer was released on YouTube on their own channel which can be accessed through the link also having another teaser which can be found here. Two new trailers have been translated to English for public comforts.  

As mentioned earlier the DLCs would be primarily released in Japan, but would also come with additional english subtitles. The update was expected long back itself when it was reported on UploadVR that such a move was inevitable to attract the public attention which actually led to more attention that it deserved due to the fairly obvious reasons.

The game since it has a lead female character, people mostly classified the game to fall into the 'simulation' genre due to the act of tutoring the girl who's actually preparing for an upcoming exam. The aim of the player is to teach her through the help of various options from the in-game menu to increase her statistics high enough for the girl to score an 'A' grade, but in a virtual world.

The demo for the game was available at the Tokyo game show in Japan mainly showcasing about the close personal character even if the environment is virtual to the player.

