'Night In The Woods' To Be Released for PS4 and Desktop PCs On Feb. 21

"Night in the Woods," developed by Infinite Fall, will be released to the Sony Playstation 4 console and also Windows PCs this Feb. 21. The game trailer was launched on YouTube and was also initially scheduled to release in January itself. The delay for the game is unknown at the moment but looking at the positive side, the release date is not too far.

The developers of the game took to their twitter feed explaining the challenges of developing a game with a handful of developers assuring that they're not really a big firm but rather there was a core of only three developers working on it. It was also funny on looking at their side of things that releasing the game with such a small team was kind of a miracle and thanked people for standing behind them to bring it out.

A report from playstationlifestyle also hinted that all pre-orders for the game made through the official playstation store would also be eligible to receive a free theme for those living in North America. Meanwhile, the pricing for the game would be US$19.99$ and all Playstation Plus members would be eligible to get a discount of 10% on the selling price of the game.

Advertisement

The game was funded by a kickstarter campaign and another report on Polygon also mentioned that all backers would be receiving an exclusive update alongside information about the release and the date itself. The developer team is in the final process of testing the game pre-release. The website also confirmed that the developers had assured of the game making its target of witnessing the said release date.

The game shall be released to all platforms include MacOS and Linux. The trailer for the game can be seen on YouTube. Indie games are always exciting to play and this shouldn't be an expectation taking a look at its graphics and in-game visuals.