NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves To Trade Point Guard Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo : Getty Images/Hannah Foslien)

As NBA Trade Rumors takes its place it appears that the Minnesota Timberwolves have been chased around with rumors. One of their interesting players and Point Guard Ricky Rubio might be walking away from the wolves soon enough.

As for the Wolves they are looking for a 'bridge' guard in return while they get a backup role behind the rookie Kris Dunn. The question that has pondered in the minds of basketball fans is to whom will Rubio be traded too?

Apparently the Sacramento King's have a strong eye for the star, currently Rubio is making around $13.5 million and he would be owned for 29 million through 2019. If the Kings are offering the similar price, it looks like the wolves are waiting for something better as per Sporting News.

The NBA trade deadline is almost more than one month away, in order to pass this deal the trade must be done before hand. As for the Wolves, they have attached Rubio for multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad. These multiple offers include several teams in the NBA, nothing has been confirmed officially and for now Rubio remains with the wolves.

According to Oregon Live, Rubio is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.9 assets. Rubio's name was pulled up in trade rumors for the last season as well. He signed a four year extension worth $56 million with the Timberwolves in 2014 and he also has $42.6 remaining on the deal.

It turns out that the 26 year old Spanish Point Guard is in great demand, the superstar has build his reputation over the past years. He is also one of the most proficient players in the team. However, the NBA trade rumors of Timberwolves shopping Rubio to the Kings is still in its confused. It is clear from the Wolves that they are just waiting to get the right opportunity to take advantage of it.