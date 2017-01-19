Datamine Suggesting More Pokémon Gen 2, 5 New Evolution Items, & 38 Moves Are Coming Into Pokémon Go!

Several signs have been detected by the data miners as they have poured through the files again for the "Pokémon Go's" latest version update. A community research for the game has found a catalog code that suggests a numerous second-generation Pokémon and items that could evolve the monsters into the much-advanced form are now on its way to the mobile.

The Silph Road had found evolutionary items in the game's latest update. So here are the 5 items; King's Rock, Sun Stone, Dragon Scale, Metal Coat, and Upgrade items that each of which debuted in "Silver" and "Pokémon Gold" back on the Game Boy Color. The 5 items will be suggesting an evolution of the existing Pokémon that will hit soon on a mobile phone.

Report further suggests that the Silver and Gold are given to a corresponding classic, the first-gen Pokémon to evolve into a whole new monster and it includes Slowpoke, Seadra, Gloom, Onix, and Porygon. These Pokémon uses the evolutionary items to evolve into Slowking, Kingdra, Bellosom, and Porygon2.

Advertisement

After the disappointed update of "Pokémon Go" back in Christmas day, it seems that Niantic, the developer of the game is keeping their statements to release the other promised 100 Pokémon. Furthermore of the report that has uncovered is the files of Unown Pokemon, this particular Pokemon isn't available or exist yet in the game the latest leak suggest that Unown will be appearing soon, GameSpot has reported.

Moreover, the data that has been dig stated an additional avatar customization options, several codes for the gendered and shiny critters, and another 38 more new moves. Well, this were all the result of the data mining and players should keep in mind that it isn't still available but likely soon. Meanwhile, the latest update of "Pokémon Go" that recently arrived has improved the minor text bugs and the GPS tracking.

But for now, the players can only continue to hatch the second-generation Pokémon.