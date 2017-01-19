Microsoft Arrow Launcher Update For Beta Users Adds Customization, Back-up Functions With Bug Fixes

A visitor tries out a Microsoft-driven Nokia smartphone next to a symbol of a cloud at the Deutsche Telekom stand the day before the CeBIT 2012 technology trade fair.(Photo : Getty Images/Sean Gallup)

Good news has favored all Microsoft users around the world! Microsoft has stepped into another level, introducing a new update which has been released for its Arrow Launcher app on Android.

This new update will feature several changes including the ability to set a custom name of an application and choose a custom icon from any available icon pack. This major features might excite all the users out there.

You can now start changing your launcher in the way you want it. In order to customize the icon and name of any individual app, all you need to do is just a long press on any app to change it, as per GSM Arena.

On the other hand, another feature may benefit Microsoft users in terms of back-up and restore. This backup or restore feature will allow you to back up your app layout and setting and restore them. So even if you reset your device or re-install Arrow, you will have nothing to lose.

Aside from these two latest features, MS Power User further enumerated the list of all the changes and upgrades for the latest version of the Microsoft Arrow Launcher which includes wallpaper enhancements and bug fixes. As such, users can now experience more wallpaper options, resizing, resolution tweaks, and loading optimizations.

Furthermore, the update did not also fail to address the bug and crash vulnerabilities of the app. This is, indeed, an amazing update in Microsoft Android which can be advantageous to any individual.

The new features of Microsoft Arrow Launcher, however, are only available in beta at the moment. For those who are interested, it is not yet too late to become a beta tester. Once you become a beta tester you will be able to avail the latest beta features on Arrow Launcher.