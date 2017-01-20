Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Milestones: Likely To Meet The Queen; Engagement To Happen Soon

It's been just eight months yet seems like Prince Harry and Megan Markle has come a long way in their relationship. Many might say they are moving fast, but fans state that they are simply in love.

According to People Royals, the couple has passed many milestones within a year of their relationship. They started with secrecy but they embraced the fact that they are dating in late October.

Soon the "Suits" actress posted a picture on Instagram which showed a blue beaded bracelet. One that looked very similar to the bracelets Harry has been wearing. That's some His and Her jewelry moment right there. Talking about jewellry, Meghan was recently spotted in Toronto wearing with "M" and "H" charms.

Harry has been really serious about Meghan and soon introduced her to his father, Prince Charles. Moreover, he had also set up a meeting to formally introduce his girlfriend to brother, Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

A major milestone for the couple came, when Harry publically slammed the paparazzi and public for harassing Meghan. There have been many racial and sexist comment thrown at the actress since their relationship was made public.

The new couple also took a romantic vacation to Norway and bought their Christmas Tree together. Seeing them doing such cute and couple-y stuff together, there have been many speculations flying around as what there next step will be.

It has been reported that Meghan will soon meet the Queen. Since Harry is so keen on introducing her to his family then why not The Queen.

Nothing says official than attending a wedding together. Harry's best friend, Tom Inskip, is set to marry this March, and rumors are rife that Meghan will be Harry's date.

It is possible that since Meghan and Harry are both very passionate about philanthropy and charity, the couple will soon appear together in such events. That will be a major milestone if it happens.

To top of it all, seeing how fast the couple is moving and how serious they are about the relationship royals fans are expecting an engagement announcement soon, followed by official portraits of them.