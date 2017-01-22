Graphene As A Natural Superconductor – Experts Reveal Crazy Unexpected Superconductivity Powers

Researchers from the University of Cambridge were able to tap into the dormant capabilities of graphene as a superconductor without the use of other materials. The researchers were able to observe a rare, more powerful superconductivity present in graphene in the sense that it allows electrical current to flow through it without any resistance.

Before, researchers were able to create a superconductor out of graphene by doping it with other materials such as carbon atoms, according to Science Alert. The current research however, showed that this was possible even without the addition of other materials and graphene could even exhibit an incredible and rare type of conductivity that they did not expect at all. Reports say that this new discovery could be vital to developing efficient electronics, breakthrough medical technology and more efficient power grids.

Graphene is not an average superconductor but has an elusive superconducting ability that offers no resistance. The material is actually a sheet of two-dimensional carbon atoms that is very flexible but tougher than diamonds and stronger than any other materials like steel. At present, there are superconducting materials that create strong magnetic fields but are only able to gain superconductive capabilities at a temperature of -452.2 degrees Fahrenheit. This method is basically impractical and very expensive.

Graphene could be the material that the industry is waiting for because it could run without any resistance and this is very efficient in many applications. The crazy and efficient properties of graphene have made it a "prime candidate" for medical devices and other electronics.

The University of Cambridge official site mentioned a few applications of graphene as a superconductor. One, it can be used to create a transistor-like device found inside a superconducting circuit to be used in molecular electronics. Graphene could bind with a variety of chemical molecules to develop a variety of molecular electronics devices.

The study featuring p-wave triggered superconductivity in single layer graphene on an electron-doped oxide superconductor is found in Nature Communications.