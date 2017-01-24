Mandy Moore On 'This Is Us' While Acting Pregnant With Triplets

Mandy Moore played a role of a pregnant woman with triplets on 'This is Us' and the show accepted by viewers overwhelmingly.

Moore, who have not experienced being pregnant adjusted a lot in order to effectively play as Rebecca Pearson. Different from her real life, Moore played a woman with husband and having conception. The show skips back and forth throughout four decades of Rebecca's family life.

According to People, the 32-year-old singer-actress told reporters on Wednesday about the physical transformation her character has experienced. "All the shades of pregnancy - from it being fun to being miserable. Yeah, it was a lot of fun." Since Mandy would play the 30 year old Rebecca as well as the 60 year-old in that single episode she had to change make up a lot. She went through several make up tests to make sure she perfectly look like in the present scene.

Mandy Moore mostly care about her boobs in the scenes. As the show jumps around 1979 till the present time, the size of her boobs should change in size based on the time that her character lived. This is Us fans have noticed it significantly.

She even imagines having 4 sets of boobs for various purposes. She also has to wear the various pregnancy pads. Wearing cutlets in various sizes interests her most.

Another thing she adjusted a lot is her breathing. She should exactly take a breath in the manner of a woman on the verge of giving birth. "Just like a lot of breathing, as you can hear," Moore said, "Just heavy breathing. Because I imagine like lugging around an extra like 60, 70, maybe more pounds."

Moore, as well as her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia is shocked at the overwhelmingly positive response to the show, Yahoo reported.

Moore said she thinks people are hungry of this kind of entertainment during this time.