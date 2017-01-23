Razer Is Planning Something Out Of The Box With Flexible OLED Displays

Gaming fringe manufacturer Razer has filed a new patent for application for a peculiar type of Keyboard and mouse which is expexted to take the firms' signature Chroma LED effects to the next level of imagination by integrating LCD displays directly underneath the key themselves.

According DigitalTrends, the patent was filed back in August last year in 2015 and published on January 19th this application is for an optically transmissive key assembly for display capable keyboards, keypad and other user input devices.

As per taggit, instead of having a tiny OLED screen for each key, like the Optimus keyboard, Razer's patent suggested something out of the box, that a single display would be embedded beneath the key or body of a mouse, which will be optically transmissive or transparent.

Advertisement

Razer has given up a few examples of how it might be used in practice, an LCD panel will lies beneath an optically transmissive layer on an individual key, or on the optically transmissive areas on saying it be a mouse.

A significant drawback of the conventional keyboards is the static information for instant static letters and numbers which is displayed by the individual key of said keyboards, basically the patent shows these keyboards are not like touchscreen interfaces existing keyboards because those keyboads don't provide a user with dynamically changing interface via which a user can introduce inputs, instructions and commands.

So it seems that Razer is aiming to combine the customization, interactive and dynamic aspects of the touchscreen interfaces with the tactile feel of a mechanical keyboard and mouse which will give a better level of gaming and using to the user.

It's a very interesting patent application, which goes on to describe some really innovative uses of OLED and LCD screens on, presumably, gaming peripherals. Still, don't get too excited, this is just a patent and the devices it describes could be months or even years away from hitting tech market.