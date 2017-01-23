'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers & Update: Team Flash Will Do Everything To Save Iris Life; EP Revealed Big Plans For Caitlin Snow

As the hit series of The CW's "The Flash" returns, every character is finding a solution and his girlfriend in the near future. Fans are now very excited as there will not just be a crossover when the series returns, as the EP clearly stated that a "musical crossover" is about to happen between Supergirl, The Flash, Malcolm Merlin, and Martin Stein.

When the season 3 return from hiatus, one of the first things to do of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is to save Iris' (Candice Patton) life from the "speed god," Savitar after foreseeing the future wherein he brutally kill his girlfriend in cold blood. TV Line reported that every single significant character (Kid Flash, Dr. Caitlyn Snow, Cisco Ramon, Harrison Wells, Joe) in the show will surely play a huge part in saving the precious life of Iris West.

Everyone might wonder why Savitar is back and could kill Iris, it can be recalled that Savitar was put back into the box and stashed away in the speed force but Allen got thrust into the future again and saw Savitar. A fact could be revealed in the awaited episode of "The Flash" as to why Barry can be the only one who sees Savitar wherein fact Joe didn't see him, according to EP, there is a reason why is Barry the only one who could see him and no one does. So, fans can look forward to it.

In the midseason Preview Q&A, EP Aaron Helbing further stating that the series still has a huge plan for Caitlin, as everyone was happy seeing Caitlyn turn into white Christmas, EP further hinted that there will always be a threat in Caitlyn's character as she might wrestling something with the rest of the season 3.

Meanwhile, another crossover and this time, the crossover were tagged as "musical crossover" from "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "Legend Of Tomorrow." Now here's the character that will dusting off their pipes: Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), Melissa Benoist (Kara - Supergirl), Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Professor Stein), Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon,) Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott), and John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlin), CinemaBlend reported.

Greg Berlanti, Executive producer confirmed on Sunday that the superfriends will be battling The Music Meister. "The Flash" Season 3 resumes on Tuesday on The CW at 8/7 c.