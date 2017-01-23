'Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy' Is Heading To Its Own Spinoff, Shaun Escayg Revealed The Reason Why They Chooses India As Game's Background

It was already teased for almost a month ago that the Naughty Dog's action packed game, "Uncharted" is heading to its own spinoff. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will outskirt the India this time and the game will likely more feature and set to be 'tonally different' from the previous installments of Uncharted, the Sony franchise of Action-adventure.

For fans whose been asking what will be the next installment "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will be, according to Shaun Escayg in an interview with PlayStion Magazine UK, he stated that the next franchise will be tonally different but still have a same context of the Uncharted world. As per the report of GameSpot, the game will put the players into the shoes of Chloe Frazer, who is best known for her terrific performances Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception that has not really been fully explored.

This time, the storytelling will be in the female (Chloe) protagonist instead of the male (Nathan Drake) perspective based on the original series. As it has already been confirmed by the creative director of the game that they will bring the game to another level and by that, it just means a whole new story and even the perspective. The creative director of the game also revealed the reason why they chooses India as the main background in "Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy" due to India's nice iconography.

As per the report from Attack of the Fanboy, Escayg stated that the India works so fine for the game, the country has weird deities and hidden temples that they can play off of. So, India is just a perfect place for the Uncharted. Moreover, the sympathetic villain, Nadine Ross from "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" will also be in the Lost Legacy as she accompanied Chloe Frazer, Nadine was a former Shoreline leader but the connection between the two is still vague.

According to Kurt Margenau, the game director of the game stated that they were going on a little wider this time, he doesn't want to give too much (information) away but he teased that it is something players are excited for. Furthermore, Escayg revealed that reason why the title was opposing the downloadable content he finally said that it started as DLC and they needed an enough time for the story to develop. Now, he would say that it is a story expansion and that how they are terming it.