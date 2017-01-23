Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Lucifer' Season 2 Spoilers & Update: Winter Finale Episode Set To Take Lucifer Back To Hell While Chloe's Life At Stake

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 09:52 PM EST
Lucifer

Lucifer (Photo : Youtube/Promos And Previews)

Fans are now excited for the Season 2 episode 12 of "Lucifer" wherein they can finally see Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and The Devil, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) from being just partners to lovers! Now, questions would be, what the final winter episode would be? After hearing that the series has been added Timothy Omundson as God.

Fans loved the sneak peek of the "Lucifer" in Season 2 episode 13 released by FOX titled "Love Handles." The two main characters have elevated their relationship, but it seems that Lucifer is not that convinced or and would second-guess the merely thought that Chloe seems to be fond of him lately and will doubt her sincerity. Even though she did initiate their first kiss, Lucifer sensing fishy in their situation, Spoilers Guide has reported.

EP promises to the fans that they will uncover the truth behind Detective Decker's feeling towards Lucifer in the upcoming episodes, but episode 12 would surely see the two making out several times. As for Monday night's episode, another killing spree and investigation they would work on. They will be investigating a mysterious masked killer who kills college students by poisoning them.

Meanwhile, the character of Tricia Helfer, Charlotte is holding black motive again towards Chloe. As he reaches out to Dr. Linda for an advice, still not sure what they will be talking but rumors suggesting that Charlotte seeking an advice where she can get Lucifer back to Hell. Furthermore, Entertainment Weekly revealed Timothy Omundson has been cast in the series to play the mysterious God.

No one confirmed that he will be playing the "God" but in reports, he was described as charming, enigmatic, and thinks that he is the God Almighty. He is a patient in the Psychiatric hospital, so, Lucifer would take seriously and try to prove that God Johnson is fake. But Lucifer finds out that there are things that he stated that the only true God would know, though it can't be ruled out that there is someone feeding him information.

Meanwhile, the winter finale episode of the "Lucifer" is set to take Lucifer Morningstar back to hell and Detective Decker's life on the line. Chloe has been poisoned by the professor and Lucifer needs to get his hands on the antidote to save Chloe's life. The episode 13 will surely be a breath taking and intense episode as it hits the small screen on January 30th, 2017.  

 

 

