Tuesday, January 24, 2017 | Updated at 9:42 PM ET

‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Clip Proves Predictions Made on First Movie [Video]

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 09:40 PM EST
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power - Press Line

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power - Press Line

The 2017 Sundance Festival featured the world premiere of 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power', which was met with two standing ovations. A clip shown on the event featured a heavily-criticized prediction made in the first film, 'An Inconvenient Truth', which came true a few years back.

Former vice-president Al Gore predicted in the first movie, which was released in 2006, that downtown New York City will be hit by floods, including the then-under construction 9/11 memorial due to rising sea level and storm surges, according to SlashFilm. Called by critics as a terrible exaggeration and a ridiculous statement, the prediction did happen six years later, when Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012.

This is just part of the sequel that continues to remind the audience of the truth that some deny, which is released a good decade after the original. Directed by Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen, this puts the former politician less as a professional crusader and more of an agile negotiator. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it follows Gore in his travels to different nations, like Greenland and Paris, as well as attending the 2015 United Nations Climate Conference, where almost 200 countries agreed to reach for a net-zero in greenhouse gases within the century.

When asked about the response of the current US administration, the former vice-president stated that private talks have been going on since the December 5 meeting. According to him, Trump was very receptive to him, and while the Trump camp has made several statements that warrant concern, other statements made lead to a possibility that there could be a change of perspective in the near future.

Paramount Pictures, who distributed the first film and earned $50 Million worldwide, will be picking up the sequel. The documentary is scheduled to be released globally on July, along with Gore's companion book from Rodale. 

 

 

