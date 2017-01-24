‘The Division’ 1.6 Update Brings Contamination Event To The Dark Zone

Ubisoft is releasing an update for its third-person shooter 'Tom Clancy's The Division'. Along with new Dark Zones and other features, the update will also mark the start of its new event, called "Contamination".

As reported by GameSpot, the hourly event will have Cleaners roaming the underground zones of the city to burn "contaminated" body bags. As the player, the goal is to stop the cleaners from doing so. Unfortunately, it won't be an easy task, as the contamination level for the event has reached very lethal levels.

The Dark Zone area will also be expanded, with the addition of zones 7-9, also known as 'Dark Zone North'. Making the whole Dark Zone twice as large, Ubisoft promises that the new areas will be more dangerous, while keeping the allowable player base the same. Landmarks are also added, which provide players with loot after successfully taking down the enemies on the said points.

The Leaderboard option will also be added to the Dark Zone, tracking both player versus player matches and player versus environment games. Rankings will be instituted, and in-game prizes will be given away. To keep PVP matches more rewarding and fun, several tweaks were made, like nerfing hip-firing, delaying the second combat roll, and being unable to reload while sprinting, to name a few.

For those who are looking for more challenges, the update also paves the way for the Legendary difficulty level, though only for three levels at the moment. Namely Times Square, WarrenGate Power Plant and Napalm Production Site, Digital Trends report that enemies will be stronger and smarter, and the rewards will be better, with exclusive vanity items.

Additionally, new weapons and gear will be added to the game, with named weapons and gear now to be called Exotics, along with some changes with the way the bonuses are spread. The new SEEKR set be added, with a specialty to body shots.

Released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on 2016, the online-only game is set in New York City, wherein a virus was spread through the use of money. Putting the whole city under quarantine, the Strategic Homeland Division, or plainly the 'Division', was sent to get to the bottom of the pandemic.

While the developer did not give the date when the free update will be available, it did announce that another expansion will be coming out for the game as well, entitle 'The Last Stand'.