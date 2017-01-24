‘The Last Jedi’ Already A Movie Title Before Lucasfilm’s Announcement For Star Wars Episode VIII

As it was finally revealed, Episode VIII of the Star Wars saga will be titled 'The Last Jedi'. Interestingly, it seems that the title has been used for several works in the Star Wars expanded universe in the past, including a novel and a fan-made movie.

As seen in the Star Wars official website, Lucasfilm has announced the title Rian Johnson-directed film, though the term "Jedi" could either refer to Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker himself, or the Jedi Order, is not yet clear. Picking up directly from the closing scenes of The Force Awakens, where Rey returns Luke's lightsaber, the movie will depict the training Daisy Ridley's Rey will undergo under the tutelage of the Jedi Master in Ahch-To.

'The Last Jedi' title, as earlier mentioned, has been used several times in the past for other works inspired by Star Wars. One of which is the 2014 fan-made film, which tells the tale of an orphaned boy that became the last Force-sensitive person in the galaxy. The boy then uses a Holocron for training his Force powers, while dodging those who are after him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joel Loukus, who directed the fan film, has been discussing with his producer regarding the film title. They hope for the best, though, noting that Lucasfilm has a good relationship with derivative works based from the Star Wars franchise.

Aside from the fan movie, a novel of the same name was penned by Michael Reaves and Maya Kathryn Bohnoff in 2013. It revolves around a lone Jedi who has gone into hiding, following the events of Revenge of the Sith. Ironically, it quite resembles the story of Luke after Han Solo and Leia Organa's son, Ben, joined the dark side and slaughtered the Jedi Order he was forming, and became known as Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiers on December 2017.