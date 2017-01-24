Hawkeye’s Home in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Based on Director’s Own House

One of the more interesting surprises shown in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron was the fact that Hawkeye had a wife and kids, along with a quaint abode. Recently, some concept art for the film surfaced, along with the background of the Barton family's residence.

Atomhawk Design has updated their website, adding some of the visual work they have made for the second Avengers movie, Comicbook reports. Some of the designs include the Avengers Tower, the Heli carrier used to save the people of Sakovia, Ultron's detonator (which was nicknamed "The Key"), and the Leviathan chamber found in the HYDRA fortress seen in the opening parts of the film, which the visualization and digital art company spent six months working on.

According to Atomhawk's production designer Charles Wood, the main challenge the team had was not to make most of the designs cool and original, but to create a contrast, something familiar to the viewers, in the midst of all the chaos that is going around. As Comic Book Movie reports, the design team's greatest challenge was to find the right mood for the piece, while making a building design that sat well with the space. This, of course, was leading to the house of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, which was played by Jeremy Renner.

As for the reason Hawkeye was given the home, as well as the family, Wood explained that Josh Whedon, the director of the first two Avengers films, wanted to put a little backstory into the character. While most of the Avengers, like Iron Man and Captain America, have established their stories from their own movies, Clint's character was more in the dark. Interestingly, the home, which was also used as a temporary base of operations while in hiding, was actually based from Whedon's own home, a picture of which was given to the design studio as point of reference.

The third and fourth Avengers films are starting to roll their cameras this week. And if the production designs from the second film are to be used as reference, the Russo brothers have a lot of room to cover.