Final Android Wear 2.0 Developer Bringing iOS Support

The LVMH TAG Heuer Smartwatch Is Released For Sale

The LVMH TAG Heuer Smartwatch Is Released For Sale(Photo : Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Fifth and the final lineup of Android Wear 2.0 developer preview is finally out, the biggest feature which have been deployed in the new wearable is operating system which is full iOS support. That mean developers will be able to create iPhone apps that supports Android Wear watches.

According to DigitalTrends, iOS support isn't only addition to the last developer preview of Android Wear 2.0. The operating system also adds a navigation drawer app, as well as support for NFC Host Card Emulation, which mean users will soon be able to pay for things using Android Pay on their Android Wear watch. Moreover the operating system will also get few bug fixes.

As per PcWorld the watch contain a new navigation drawer feature which let the user to flip a flag to toggle to the single page, icon-only action drawer, providing faster navigation to different views inside apps. However the new update also bring support for NFC Host Card Emulation to open up Android Pay support on the supported watches.

However Google has already announced that the new Android Wear 2.0 is going to be launch in early February so developers who want to support it at the launch need to submit their apps as soon as possible. The final developer preview consist of an update to the Wearable Support Library.

The Wear 2.0 is likely to be accompanied by two new Android Wear device at launch. Rumors suggest that LG and Google are preparing to unveil a pair of smartwatches that have a side button just like Apple watch the Digital Crown function.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the release of Android Wear 2.0 since fans first laid eyes on it last May at Google I/O, and it's finally ready to launch in just a few weeks. 

