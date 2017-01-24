Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

iPhone 8 Expected To Use Apple's Inductive Wireless Charging

Over the course of the last year or we can say since the launch of iPhone 7 there has been ongoing speculation that the wireless charging company Energous had signed a deal with Apple and could potentially provide wireless charging technology for the upcoming iPhone 8.

According to BGR iPhone 8 is reportedly feature a bold new design in part to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone's release. Beyond the handset's external outlook there are a number of new features that may be head this year with the arrival of new iPhone.

According to Macrumors, Energous Ceo Steve Rizzone has continually hinted that his company established a contract with one of the largest consumer seeker electronic companies in the word, leading people to believe that they partnered with Apple. Moreover, multiple inductive charging patent applications was filed by Apple in the starting of 2013, from which more than dozen are suggesting and indication of Apple's inherent desire to pursue its own in-house charging solutions for products. Inductive charging, widely used today, relies on magnetic coils to provide power rather than radio waves.

Apple's iPhone always creates lot of excitement every year with their new smartphones, but this year iPhone 8 is shaping up to be something special as everyone knows it the tenth anniversary of the company. Rumors suggest that Apple is moving to a design which features a glass front and back with stainless steel around the edges.

It might look odd that Apple would again go back to a design similar to the previous design which was used on the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. but there is a logic to the shift of changes in design according to rumors Apple's next generation iPhone will finally add support for wireless charging.

Finally, Copperfield references one particular Apple patent in which Apple engineers discuss RF wireless charging technology and describe it as "inefficient," "complicated," and "hazardous." This certainly appears damning, though it's important to note that the patent in question was filed before Energous debuted its technology. As such, it is unclear if the concerns held by Apple scientists at that time also apply to Energous' newer solution.

