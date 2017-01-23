Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017

Samsung About To Reveal Note 7 Failure

Jan 23, 2017
Finally Samsung has decided to reveal the answer to the burning question, why did batteries inside the Note 7 catch fire leading to two separate recalls before Samsung pulled the plug on the Phablet sized smartphone altogether. The company's top executive will deliver all the answers of the question at a press conference in Seoul at 10AM KST Monday.

According to The Wall Street Journal the world'd largest smartphone maker conducted the investigation with three quality control and supply chain analysis firm that it hire to help it in the independent investigation. The most heart breaking step taken by Samsung was recalling all its 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last fall after the complaints of consumer that the phone is caught fire, leading a US regulator to ban the use of the device on airplanes.

Though company hasn't publicly revealed the root cause till now, but the unknown sources are blaming on Note 7 batteries for their irregular size and that was the main cause of over heating. Also it is said that other battery problems were caused by undisclosed manufacturing issues.

As Per UsaToday the Note 7 debacle has been a biggest public relations nightmare for Samsung. This event cause world wide embarrassment and cost the company at USD 5.3 billion loss. Frequent fliers are all too familiar with the announcements that they were not to bring their Note 7 devices on airplanes, as Samsung already announced that 96 percent of the phones have been returned.

The Galaxy Note 7, Samsung started selling in August, carried batteries supplied either by Samsung SDI Co., an affiliate, or Hong Kong-based Amperex Technology Ltd., which produces them at a factory in China. Initially, Samsung officials believed that the problem was confined to batteries made by the Samsung affiliate, and recalled those devices while ramping up production of smartphones carrying the Chinese batteries to replace the recalled phones.

 

 

