'Resident Evil 7' Developers Has No Plans For Switch

"Resident Evil 7" producer Masachika Kawata has announced a sad news that the much loved horror series is probably not coming to Nintendo'd new Switch console, in his speech he said that he think it's a very unique piece of hardware and he is looking forward to the possibilities of the system itself, but he has no plans at the moment regarding "Resident Evil" on Switch.

According to Vg24/7, Nintendo hasn't gone into the detail on the Switch's innards, basically its a hybrid home console portable in nature which means it's probably not going to be natural for ports of games like "Resident Evil 7" which were buil for hardware on par with consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

According to GameSpot, Capcom is among dozens of development partners for the Switch, so basically it's clear that possibly some Capcom games will come to the console. However "Resident Evil 7" launches on January 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This is recently confirmed that it's an Xbox Play.

So it's certainly capable of delivering awesome performance on compelling titles and it would be really very interesting to see what short of triple-A experiences fans will get to see for Switch once developers start building the games specifically for it. Right now Copcom may not have any clear plants for "Resident Evil" on Switch, but never say never it might come up with some surprise for the RE fans.

The publisher has traditionally had a good relationship with Nintendo and Kawata too, in the mean time "Resident Evil 7" is releasing this week on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. With a dramatic shift in style to first-person perspective and more emphasis on creepy atmosphere, "Resident Evil 7" is a fresh start for a series that went off the rails a bit for a few releases. It has a lot to prove, but if it goes big enough we can probably expect to see Capcom bring the series everywhere it can cram it.