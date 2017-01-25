Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 5:11 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Acer Chromebooks New Line Up In Education With Two new Devices

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 03:07 AM EST
Google Chromebook To Be Available Online On June 15

Google Chromebook To Be Available Online On June 15(Photo : David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Google's Chromebook platform has been found to be one of its strongholds in the education market, where it's loved for its low cost of Chromebook hardware and ease of administration for Chrome OS. Now Google has announced that all the chromebooks launched in the year 2017 will be able to support Android apps, and fans can expect to see manufacturers releasing news waves of Chromebook aimed at the education market.

According to Digitaltrends, Android app support is particularly important for 2 in 1 devices that can transform into tablet, so its better not to get surprised to see this particular factor take root in education. Acer has been producing Chromebooks from some time and taking the advantage of the British Education and Training Technology Show in London later this month to take wraps of it very own 2 in 1 machine.

According to Theverge, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 essentially a convertible variant of the previous model Chromebook 11 N7. As far as specification concern, company had made very little changes in this model. The Chromebook Spin 11 will come up with an 11.6 inches touchscreen, and an Intel Celeron processor with a couple of storage and RAM options.

The Chromebook Spin 11 is featured by an Quard-core N3450 or dual core N3350 processor with a 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, the device will be shippedwith a 64GB of eMMC flash storage. As far as connectivity concern the wireless connectivity is provided by 2x2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This new device also includes two USB Type-C ports supporting up to 5Gbps transfer speed and USB charging as well two Usb Type-A ports. A microSD slots is available to exchange data easily.

Google is going to need to keep making the case that they can be more than web browsers with keyboards attached. Users can do a lot more with a web browser than they might think - but probably still not quite as much as they want.

SEE ALSO

'Resident Evil 7' Developers Has No Plans For Switch

Samsung About To Reveal Note 7 Failure

iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Coming In Yalu Update For Non-iPhone 7 Devices, Do Not Update To iOS 10.2.1

Microsoft Foldable Device Patent Shows New Intentions Of Microsoft

New Moto Phone(s) Will Be Announced At MWC 2017

TagsAcer Chromebooks, Chromebooks, google chromebooks, CHROMEBOOK SPIN 11

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Samsung Exynos 7420 chipset SM-T820

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

DeMar DeRozan, the Toronto Raptors' leading scorer, will be sidelined for at least two games after suffering an ankle injury in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics