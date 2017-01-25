Acer Chromebooks New Line Up In Education With Two new Devices

Google's Chromebook platform has been found to be one of its strongholds in the education market, where it's loved for its low cost of Chromebook hardware and ease of administration for Chrome OS. Now Google has announced that all the chromebooks launched in the year 2017 will be able to support Android apps, and fans can expect to see manufacturers releasing news waves of Chromebook aimed at the education market.

According to Digitaltrends, Android app support is particularly important for 2 in 1 devices that can transform into tablet, so its better not to get surprised to see this particular factor take root in education. Acer has been producing Chromebooks from some time and taking the advantage of the British Education and Training Technology Show in London later this month to take wraps of it very own 2 in 1 machine.

According to Theverge, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 essentially a convertible variant of the previous model Chromebook 11 N7. As far as specification concern, company had made very little changes in this model. The Chromebook Spin 11 will come up with an 11.6 inches touchscreen, and an Intel Celeron processor with a couple of storage and RAM options.

The Chromebook Spin 11 is featured by an Quard-core N3450 or dual core N3350 processor with a 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, the device will be shippedwith a 64GB of eMMC flash storage. As far as connectivity concern the wireless connectivity is provided by 2x2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This new device also includes two USB Type-C ports supporting up to 5Gbps transfer speed and USB charging as well two Usb Type-A ports. A microSD slots is available to exchange data easily.

Google is going to need to keep making the case that they can be more than web browsers with keyboards attached. Users can do a lot more with a web browser than they might think - but probably still not quite as much as they want.