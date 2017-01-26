‘Deadpool’, ‘Finding Dory’, Martin Scorsese Left Out of Oscar Nods

The announcement has been made for the contenders of the 2017 Academy Awards. Some movies, like "La La Land", have maintained their established dominance. Others, however, despite a strong following and several other accolades, just didn't make the cut.

Tim Miller's "Deadpool" has certainly gained some traction in the recognition department. After receiving some nods from the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards, many fans have their hopes up for the 2016 blockbuster's chance to have some intimate time with Oscar. Unfortunately, the Merc with a Mouth will be sitting this one out, CInema Blend reports.

Another movie that was seemingly left out was "Finding Dory", the follow up for "Finding Nemo", which dominated the 2004 Oscars. Despite the positive reviews and a successful run, with $1 billion in returns, the Disney/Pixar sequel just missed the mark. Luckily, two other entries from Disney, "Zootopia" and "Moana", made it in.

"Silence", on the other hand, is a different story. While it did get an Oscar nod for Best Cinematography, most of the film was thrown out of the window. Possibly wanting to make up for its poor box office performance, many were expecting Martin Scorsese's religious flick would make several more nods, including a Best Director nomination for the 12-time nominee. USA Today adds that Denzel Washington and Clint Eastwood also shared the same fate, being edged out by Hacksaw Ridge's Mel Gibson and Arrival's Denis Villeneuve in the Best Director department.

Actresses Amy Adams, Taraji Henson, and Annette Bening were also denied their Oscar nods. Despite strong and effective performances, the Best Actress category was packed with strong contenders, including Meryl Streep, who just broke the record with a history of 20 nominations. The same could be said for Michael Keaton, Joel Edgerton and Andrew Garfield, who missed out their place in the Best Actor spot.

The Academy Awards have been awarding outstanding excellence in cinematic achievements yearly since its inception in 1929. Now in its 89th year, the Oscars will be held in the Dolby Theatre and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on February 26, starting 8:30 PM EST.