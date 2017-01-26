Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 2:50 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘La La Land’ Leads the Pack As 2017 Oscar Nominations Are Revealed

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 01:18 AM EST
Ryan Gosling Sings His Heart Out In First 'La La Land' Teaser

Ryan Gosling Sings His Heart Out In First 'La La Land' Teaser(Photo : Sire mag/flickr)

The official nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards have been announced, and the list is an exciting one, for several reasons. Cementing its status as one of 2016's best movies, Damien Chazelle's La La Land receives a record-breaking number of nominations.

The charming musical, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a pair of big-city dreamers who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, garnered 14 Oscar nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director For Damien Chazelle, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, to name a few. According to Variety, the movie ties with both Titanic and All About Eve with the highest number of Academy Award nominations.

Joining La La Land for some Oscar nods are the sci-fi thriller Arrival and Barry Jenkins' Moonlight with eight apiece, and Amazon's Manchester by the Sea with six, among others. Manchester by the Sea also marks the first Academy Award nomination for the streaming service in the Best Picture category.

Per tradition, the official nominees were announced a month ahead of the ceremony. Academy president Cheryl Boone Issacs led the team of announcers, which were star-studded at their own right. Screen Rant reports that Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki , Jennifer Hudson, Jason Reitman, Guillermo del Toro and Ken Watanabe were part of the celebrities that made the announcements, among others.

Apart from the numerous Oscar nominations, La La Land also received eleven British Film Academy Film Awards nominations, won eight Critic's Choice Awards and seven nominations from the Golden Globes, setting a new record for winning in all categories nominated. First seen at the Venice Film Festival before being released worldwide, the film also dominated in the box office, raking in $176 million from a modest $30 million budget.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be on February 26, starting at 8:30 EST.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Hawkeye’s Home in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Based on Director’s Own House

‘The Last Jedi’ Already A Movie Title Before Lucasfilm’s Announcement For Star Wars Episode VIII

‘The Division’ 1.6 Update Brings Contamination Event To The Dark Zone

‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Takes a Page from ‘Knights of the Old Republic’; Legends Becoming Canon Again

‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Clip Proves Predictions Made on First Movie [Video]

TagsAcademy Awards, Oscars, La La Land, arrival, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

Dr. Saho Takagi and her team from Kyoto University found that cats and dogs have almost equal smatness. Dr. takagi involved 49 domestic cats for her test and found that they were able to remeber the bowl of food what they ate.
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing
First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics