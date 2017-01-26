‘La La Land’ Leads the Pack As 2017 Oscar Nominations Are Revealed

The official nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards have been announced, and the list is an exciting one, for several reasons. Cementing its status as one of 2016's best movies, Damien Chazelle's La La Land receives a record-breaking number of nominations.

The charming musical, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a pair of big-city dreamers who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, garnered 14 Oscar nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director For Damien Chazelle, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, to name a few. According to Variety, the movie ties with both Titanic and All About Eve with the highest number of Academy Award nominations.

Joining La La Land for some Oscar nods are the sci-fi thriller Arrival and Barry Jenkins' Moonlight with eight apiece, and Amazon's Manchester by the Sea with six, among others. Manchester by the Sea also marks the first Academy Award nomination for the streaming service in the Best Picture category.

Per tradition, the official nominees were announced a month ahead of the ceremony. Academy president Cheryl Boone Issacs led the team of announcers, which were star-studded at their own right. Screen Rant reports that Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki , Jennifer Hudson, Jason Reitman, Guillermo del Toro and Ken Watanabe were part of the celebrities that made the announcements, among others.

Apart from the numerous Oscar nominations, La La Land also received eleven British Film Academy Film Awards nominations, won eight Critic's Choice Awards and seven nominations from the Golden Globes, setting a new record for winning in all categories nominated. First seen at the Venice Film Festival before being released worldwide, the film also dominated in the box office, raking in $176 million from a modest $30 million budget.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be on February 26, starting at 8:30 EST.