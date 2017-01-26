‘Jurassic World’ Adds ‘The Detour’ Actress Daniella Pineda In Darker And Scarier Sequel

As the production schedule for Jurassic World 2 draws near, another Hollywood celebrity is added to its cast. This time, Daniella Pineda will be joining Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and the rest of the gang in the upcoming dinosaur-heavy sequel.

Pineda is set to play a lead role, according to Variety, though the details were not given. The movie, however, will be her first major studio film role. The actress worked with short films and indie projects in the past, like Mr. Roosevelt. She is also part of the TBS comedy series 'The Detour', which could lead to a comedic part in the film.

She is joined by Rafe Spall, Toby Jones and Justice Smith as the new names on the follow up to 2015's blockbuster. Pratt and Howard were the only confirmed names from the main cast to return from the first film.

Advertisement

On the other hand, J.A. Bayona will be taking the helm of the project as director, which he promised would have a darker and scarier tone than its predecessor. The movie would also touch some sensitive issues, like the concept of animal abuse, which would be really interesting to see. Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World, will still be onboard as writer and producer. Movieweb also reports that some of the filming will take place in Hawaii, giving the sequel an island vibe.

Released in 2015, Jurassic World marked the return of the dinosaur-themed franchise after a 14-year hiatus. Taking place in Isla Nebular, the same island used on the first movie, it hosts a theme park filled with cloned dinosaurs. After a genetically-modified dinosaur goes berserk, the park turns into a chaotic mess and everyone is forced to evacuate the area. Owen Grady, played by Christ Pratt, tracks down the wild Indominous Rex using a pack of Veloceraptors. This is followed by a clash between the Indominous and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film grossed $500 million worldwide, and earning a total of $1.6 billion. It also takes the title as the second highest-grossing film for 2015, only preceded by another returning franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Jurassic World 2 is slated for a July 2018 release.