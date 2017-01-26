EVO 2017 Lineup Revealed; 'Smash Bros. Melee' Surprisingly Absent From Final Day

The lineup of games for the Evolution Championship Series 2017 has been released, including the games players could vote for to be added to the roster. Interestingly, Super Smash Bros. Melee will not be part of the last day of games, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Polygon reports, eight games will be part of the main tournament, which include Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Injustice 2, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, BlazBlue: Central Fiction and King of Fighters XIV. A ninth slot is up for grabs, where the game to be played would be determined via fan vote.

Arms, Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat XL, Nidhogg, Pokken Tournament, Skullgirls, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Windjammers are the games competing for the final slot. Players could vote by donating through Generosity.com, and the winning game will have an additional $10,000 prize money on top of the entry fees for the title. Proceeds will go to Make-a-Wish Foundation.

According to ESPN, Melee will not be part of the games to be played on Sunday, but would be instead be a Saturday game along with King of Fighters XIV, Guilty Gear and Injustice 2. Sunday's lineup will be Street Fighter V, Smash 4, BlazBlue and Tekken 7, as well as the player's choice game.

The Evolution Championship Series, also known as EVO, was borne from the Battle by the Bay tournaments held in Sunnyvale, California in 1996. Originally having tournaments for Super Street Fighter II Turbo and Street Fighter Alpha 2, it adapted its new name in 2002, along with its move to Las Vegas. The tournament slowly expanded its lineup of fighting games, and drew the attention of competitive players and game companies alike.

Labeled as the biggest fighting game event in the US, it boasts attendance and participant numbers over the thousands, and game developers have been supporting the tournament by giving additional prize money, as well as using it as a qualifier for some of their tournaments, like the Capcom Cup and the Killer Instinct World Cup.

EVO 2017 will be on July 14-16, 2017.