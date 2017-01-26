Nvidia Optimizes GeForce GPUs to Prep for 'Resident Evil 7' and Other Games

American tech company Nvidia has released some updates for its GeForce line of Graphic Processing Units for Windows PCs to cater to the graphically-stunning games in the market. This includes, of course, Capcom's new Resident Evil game.

The 378.29 WHQL driver pack is set for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, as well as the early access version of Conan Exiles and For Honor's closed beta version, among other games. It also has a set of new and updated SLI profiles for several games, including Diablo III, Watch Dogs 2, Battlefield 1 and Dreadnought, to name a few. Additionally, Digital Trends reports that Laptop owners who have the GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050Ti GPU will also be covered by the update.

According to a statement from Nvidia, the Game Ready drivers would provide the best gaming experience of new games, which include Virtual Reality games. The company adds that their driver team is working to make sure bugs are fixed and performance tweaks are done, so players can get the best of their games from day one, PC Gamer reports.

Founded in 1993, the Santa Clara, California-based company has been a player in the tech industry, specifically on the areas of GPUs and System on Chip (SOC) units. As of 2014, the company has focused on four markets, which are gaming, data centers, auto and professional visualization.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard places the players in the shoes of Ethan Winters, searching for his wife Mia, who stumbles into the fictional city of Dulvey, Louisiana, and the Baker Mansion. The game's staples, like weapon variety, puzzle-solving and resource management are still in the new entry, while offering a less action-oriented experience. This would also be the first main title in the series set in first person, and the 27th installment in Capcom's survival-horror franchise. The game is released for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 24, 2017.

The Driver updates could be downloaded from here.