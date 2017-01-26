Apple Will Allow Developers To Respond To App Store User Reviews

Along with iOS 10.3 and macOS sierra 10.12.4 Apple is also introducing new App Store which have a review features for the developers. Developers will be able to respond to customers review on the App Store in a way that is available for all the customer to see.

According to macrumors this new App Store will allow developers to address negative review for the very first time ever, something that has been a long point of contention in the iOS and Mac App Stores.

As per macworld Apple doesn't provide any further information on how the response system itself will work. Hopefully the new App Store will work in such a way to make it easy for the developer to respond. Popular apps get more reviews, and having to manually browse each review could even be discouraging to developers.

Apps are currently able to ask for the reviews and rating of the device during usage, but doing so requires the App Store app to be opened up, interrupting an app or gameplay experience.

The release note also state that there will be a new API which will ask users to review and rate an app while still using the application without switching over to the App Store. Moreover, API developers will now be able to limit the review request to three times per year, and if a user will leave the review in the middle then the review will be stopped.

Also there will be a master switch to turn off the review notification from all developers, and that iOS 10.3 will allow user to label a review as Helpful via 3D touch.

With so many wide range of software, users review is going to play a key role when user need to make a buying decision, but some time it might be misleading and have wrong information just to attract buyers. The ability or let the developer respond to a user review should result in a better user experience.